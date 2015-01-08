Nike's mega expansion project to start next week

A Nike spokesman confirmed Thursday that construction will begin Thursday, Jan. 15 on the athletic apparel company's campus expansion.

Two new parking structures, two new office buildings and a fitness facility are all in the cards as part of the expansion.

The Portland Business Journal reports Nike will add 1.3 million square feet of new space to its campus and that a planning document states the cost will cost in excess of $150 million.

The expansion comes after a tax deal struck with Oregon in 2012 when lawmakers voted to give Nike a guarantee that the company could continue calculating its state tax bill based on current formula, even if the state changes its formula in the future. In exchange, Nike agreed to expand in Oregon.

Nike issued a statement Thursday that it appreciates the partnership with Washington County, the City of Beaverton and the State of Oregon "in support of our expansion and growth."

Nike is located off Walker Road and Murray Boulevard in the Beaverton area.

