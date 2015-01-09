Police searching for suspect in chase involving stolen tow truck

Police had one person in custody and were searching for another after a chase involving a stolen tow truck in southeast Portland Friday morning.

Police said the suspects stole the tow truck near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Lincoln Street.

Officers pursued the truck to the Ladd's Addition neighborhood, where the chase ended.

Police arrested one suspect and began searching for another.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect.

