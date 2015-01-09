Police: Man walked into fire station with stab wound - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man walked into fire station with stab wound

WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing that took place at a Washougal home early Friday morning.

Officers said a 31-year-old man walked into the fire department around 2:30 a.m. and said he'd been stabbed.

The man was suffering from a wound to his abdomen that officers said did not appear to be life-threatening.

He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Police said it appears the stabbing happened at a home on North M Street and the suspect was somebody the victim knew.

Alcohol might have played a role in the incident, police said.

