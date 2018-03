University of Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota announced he's declaring for the NFL Draft.

Ducks fans, coaches and players took to social media using the hashtag #MahaloMarcus, sharing their favorite Mariota stories and wishing the Hawaiian college football legend well as he leaves Eugene.

