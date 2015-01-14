Helicopter pilot spots house fire in rural Washington County

A pilot flying a helicopter was the first person to spot a fire tearing through a rural Washington County home.

The pilot reported the fire at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 911 dispatcher used latitude and longitude coordinates to determine the address of the fire. Firefighters from Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue and the Hillsboro Fire Department then responded to the 2100 block of Southwest Vintage Drive near Hillsboro.

Additional calls came in from neighbors to confirm the fire location and to report the sound of explosions.

Due to the location of the fire and challenges getting to it, firefighters said it took 14 minutes to arrive after the first call to 911. There were also no hydrants near the home.

Crews had to shuttle water into the area and extend hose lines nearly 1,500 feet to the two-story house.

Fire commanders called for a second alarm just before 11 a.m. to bring in additional water and resources.

The homeowner arrived as crews continued working to put out the fire. He reported that no people were inside the home.

Firefighters said a cat was killed, however.

There were no reports of injuries to emergency responders.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.