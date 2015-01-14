OR-7 has company: Another wandering wolf arrives in S. Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

OR-7 has company: Another wandering wolf arrives in S. Oregon

Remote camera image of wolf on Jan. 5, 2015 in Keno Unit (southwest Cascades). Photo courtesy of ODFW. Remote camera image of wolf on Jan. 5, 2015 in Keno Unit (southwest Cascades). Photo courtesy of ODFW.
Another wandering wolf has found its way to the Cascades of southwestern Oregon, where OR-7 has established his pack.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service biologist John Stephenson said Tuesday an automatic trail camera snapped a photo of the new wolf in timberlands west of the Klamath County community of Keno.

The arrival of another wandering wolf confirms that the animal continues to spread widely across the region after being reintroduced in the Northern Rockies in the 1990s.

Stephenson says the photo does not show the wolf's head, but it is clear from the body that it is an adult. He adds they know it is not OR-7 because his GPS tracking collar showed him far away at the time.

Wildlife agencies last week confirmed official pack status on OR-7, his mate, and their pups.

