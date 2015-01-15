Jordan's double-double helps Clippers beat Blazers, 100-94

Jamal Crawford scored 25 points, DeAndre Jordan had 17 points and 18 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Portland 100-94 on Wednesday night.

Crawford scored the go-ahead basket on a 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining as the Clippers (26-13) came back from a six-point deficit.

It was Los Angeles' second win over Portland (30-9) this season and ended the Trail Blazers' four-game winning streak.

Chris Paul had 23 points and 10 assists and Blake Griffin scored 18 points for the Clippers.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 37 points and 12 rebounds for Portland. Aldridge, who missed his season high by two points, went 14 of 28 from the floor.

Damian Lillard had 15 points, while Chris Kaman had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.