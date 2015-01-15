Street closed after pedestrian hit and killed by car in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Street closed after pedestrian hit and killed by car in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) -

Center Street Northeast will be closed for several hours after a car hit and killed a pedestrian, Salem police said Thursday morning.

The street is closed between 17th Street and Statesman Street.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Center Street and 18th Street.

Police have not identified either the driver or the pedestrian.

