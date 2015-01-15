Student removed from school, extra security added due to threat

A student was removed from Houck Middle School and extra security personnel were added Thursday due to a possible threat.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office received information regarding a "possible school threat" involving two juveniles late Wednesday night.

The threat did not involve any specific targets, schools or time frames, according to the sheriff's office.

As a precaution, "one of the participants in the conversation," a student at Houck Middle School, was removed from school while "investigators determine the validity of the threat," deputies said.

The second juvenile, who is described as the instigator of the threat, does not live in Oregon. Local deputies said they are working with additional law enforcement officials to locate the juvenile.

No other information was released about the juveniles.

In addition to the removal of the student, the school district added extra security personnel and the school resource deputy was on campus periodically throughout the day Thursday.

The sheriff's office said those steps were taken solely as a precaution.

"Unless specific evidence is located and criminal charges are brought forth against any of the actors the Sheriff's Office does not anticipate any further releases of information regarding this incident," a Marion County release states.

