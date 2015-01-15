Patient in isolation at Salem Hospital for possible measles

A patient was put in isolation at a Salem Hospital due to a possible case of measles.

According to a hospital spokesman, the adult patient was tested on Wednesday.

The results of those tests are not yet known.

Following standard hospital procedure, the patient was admitted and put into isolation as a precaution.

The test results may be back from the lab Friday, according to a hospital spokesman.

No other information was released about the patient.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.