Leonard has 20 in return, powers Spurs past Blazers

Kawhi Leonard scored 20 points in his return from a 15-game absence and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 110-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

After missing 17 games total due to a torn ligament in his right hand, Leonard's presence energized San Antonio. The Spurs had the extra step and pep they needed to run the fluid ball movement that became a staple of their march to last season's NBA title.

Tony Parker scored 19 points and Patty Mills added 18 for San Antonio, which had six players score in double figures and had 34 assists. Tim Duncan had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 24 points and Damian Lillard added 23 for the Trail Blazers.

San Antonio shot 11 for 29 on 3-pointers and outrebounded Portland 49-32.

