Shots fired near church; bullet breaks baby girl's bedroom window

Shots were fired near a southeast Portland church and one bullet went through the bedroom window of a 1-year-old girl.Police were called out to the Mt. Tabor Presbyterian Church near Southeast 54th and Belmont Street at 9:55 p.m. Saturday.Officers said they found evidence of a shooting outside the church, but no victims were located.Police were then called to a home at Southeast 76th Avenue, a mile from the shooting scene, on reports of a bullet through the window.Investigators said the shot went through the backyard and into the bedroom of a baby girl.

"She was stirring around and I went over and picked her up and I saw lots of little pieces of glass on her face," said mother Christina Cone.

Cone said she was watching a movie with her husband when they heard the glass break. At first she thought it must have been from a rock, until she saw the bullet hole in the window

"She was directly under the window," Cone said of her daughter, Ellie. "You never know, she could have been up and walking around or we could have been in the backyard in the middle of the day."

Ellie was not hurt.

Investigators said there was a party in the basement of the church and several gang associates were in attendance. Nobody inside or outside the party cooperated with officers, according to the Portland Police Bureau.The Gang Enforcement Team was called out to investigate.

The program director who rents out the basement of the church said a birthday party got larger than expected and the shots were fired as the group was leaving.

The church hosted a community gathering Monday night with neighbors to talk about the shooting.

An unrelated celebration of life was taking place inside the main church at the time, according to investigators.No arrests have been made in this case.Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.