Crosswalk safety improvements on the way after multiple students hit on SE 182nd

A 15-year-old girl has been recovering at OHSU since late last week after being hit by a car.

Sarah Hollenback was walking across a busy section of Southeast 182nd Avenue with two of her friends from Centennial High School when all three were hit. Sarah suffered skull, pelvic and knee fractures after the accident.

“It was very surreal,” said Jim Newman, Hollenback's step father. “I was at work and got the call from my wife and left immediately from there to be by their side and was on my way home when I got the news they were transported up to here [OHSU].”

The crash happened a day after another student was hit.

Hollenback said she wants to see some changes to that section of 182nd.

“I would really like to see if they could put something in that flashes, or something to show that we're crossing the street. I don't want anybody to have what me and my friends had,” Hollenback said.

The mayor of Gresham and the superintendent of Centennial School District are already making changes. They plan on having beacon lights at the crosswalk in the next two months.

Police say the driver who hit the girls stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers.

