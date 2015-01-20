Report: Eagles coach Chip Kelly will try to move up to draft Ducks QB Mariota

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly, who coached the Oregon Ducks to their first national championship appearance in 2011, will make an attempt to draft Heisman-winning Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota in the 2015 NFL Draft, according to a report from NJ.com.

The report cites "a person familiar with the Eagles' offseason plans." The reporter says the source acknowledged it will be difficult for the Eagles to move up from the No. 20 draft pick, but "they're going to try," and may even be willing to give up running back LeSean McCoy.

Kelly went 46-7 in four years with the Oregon Ducks, and led the team to two Rose Bowl appearances, one Fiesta Bowl appearance and a BCS National Championship Game.

He became the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013 and went 10-6 in each of his first two years.

