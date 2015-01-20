Beaverton police searching for missing 52-year-old woman

Beaverton police are searching for a missing 52-year-old woman.

Sarah Roecker left her apartment either late in the evening Sunday or early Monday morning and has not been seen since.

Police said she left a lengthy suicide note and sent disturbing text message photos to family members.

Her cell phone was last pinged Monday night in Gresham and has since been turned off. Investigators said there has been no bank account activity for Roecker since she was reported missing.

Roecker is 5'2" and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be driving a maroon 2008 Honda Civic with Oregon Crater Lake license plates CL04462.

Anyone who sees Roecker or has any information about this case is asked to call Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.