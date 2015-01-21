Bledsoe, Thomas score season highs, Suns top Blazers 118-113

Season-high points by Eric Bledsoe with 33 and Isaiah Thomas with 27 saved the Phoenix Suns after they watched a 25-point first-half lead evaporate but still topped the Portland Trail Blazers 118-113 on Wednesday night.

The Blazers (31-12) went up 110-105 with 2:22 to play on a 3-pointer from leading scorer Nicolas Batum, who finished with 27 points. But the Suns went on a 13-3 run to close the game and win their seventh straight home game.

Portland got 22 points each for Damian Lillard and Wesley Matthews and 10 rebounds from Batum.

The Suns (26-18) have their longest home win streak of the season and longest since eight straight during the 2009-2010 season.

