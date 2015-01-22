Report: NFL fines Lynch $20,000 for obscene gesture

The NFL has fined Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch $20,000 for making an obscene gesture during last Sunday's NFC championship game, a person with knowledge of the fine told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The league did not specify what the gesture was in the win over Green Bay. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the fine has not been publicly announced.

Lynch has a history of drawing fines from the NFL, mostly for not talking to the media as required under his contract. He also was told before last Sunday's game he could not wear gold shoes because they were a violation of the NFL's on-field dress code, and that he could be ejected from the game if he wore them.

Most recently, Lynch was fined $11,000 for an inappopriate gesture in Seattle's win over Arizona on Dec. 21.

