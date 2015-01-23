Turner's last-second 3 gives Boston 90-89 win over Portland

Evan Turner hit a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and the Boston Celtics overcame the shorthanded Portland Trail Blazers 90-89 on Thursday night.

Avery Bradley had 18 points to lead the Celtics, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Jared Sullinger added 17 points and nine rebounds.

Damian Lillard had 21 points and seven assists to lead the Blazers, who have lost five of their last six as they struggle with injuries to their front line.

The Blazers were hit before the game with the news that three-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge had torn a ligament in his left thumb and would need surgery.

The 6-foot-11 power forward is expected to miss from six to eight weeks.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.