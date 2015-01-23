Thieves ditch stolen tow truck, take essential equipment

Joseph Jefferson was relieved when heard his stolen tow truck turned up in a Portland neighborhood.

His relief turned to frustration when he saw the state of the truck.

Thieves had removed an essential piece of equipment, the Dynamic 601 B lift, from the back.

They also stole the pump that powers the hydraulic lift system, took the headlights and ripped a bar with LED lights from the front of the truck.

Thieves also ransacked the inside of the truck, taking everything from the radio to ink pens.

“Pretty upsetting to see,” said Jefferson. “Even the pennies are gone. That's crazy.”

Rose City Towing and Recovery consists of Jefferson and his truck.

He likens the theft of the towing equipment to losing a job.

“I haven't been able to sleep for the last few days because this was my sole way of making an income for my family,” he said.

The truck was stolen outside his home in the area of SE 89th and Woodstock on January 20.

After posting about the theft on his social media accounts, friends found a post on the Seattle craiglist page advertising a familiar sounding piece of equipment.

“They even stated in the ad they didn't have the title,” said Jefferson. “Priced to sell.”

The post was deleted around 3 a.m. Thursday.

Hours later, Jefferson learned the truck was found in the area of NE 109th and Shaver. A neighbor told Jefferson he saw someone ditch the truck around 2:30 a.m.

Jefferson said police were able to collect some fingerprints from the truck.

He's hopeful someone will return his missing equipment, but has set up a GoFundMe page.

“I'm hoping somebody will turn them in and I can get back to doing what I have to do to pay bills, like everybody else,” he said.

If you have any information about the theft, contact Portland police.

