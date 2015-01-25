Aldridge returns and Blazers beat Wizards 103-96

LaMarcus Aldridge returned to the Trail Blazers two days after saying he was going to have thumb surgery and had 26 points and nine rebounds in a Portland's 103-96 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard added 20 points and seven assists as the Blazers snapped two-game losing streak.

Tied at 79 midway through the fourth quarter, Wesley Matthews made two 3-pointers that gave Portland an 87-85 with 3:28 left. Lillard's 3 extended the lead 92-85.

Nene's layup closed the Wizards to 94-91 but he missed a free throw then fouled Meyers Leonard on a 3-point attempt on the other end. Leonard made all three free throws to put Portland up 97-91 with 1:07 left and Washington couldn't catch up.

John Wall, this week was named an Eastern Conference starter for the All-Star game, led the Wizards with 25 points and nine assists.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.