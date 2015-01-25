Aldridge returns and Blazers beat Wizards 103-96 - KPTV - FOX 12

Aldridge returns and Blazers beat Wizards 103-96

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

LaMarcus Aldridge returned to the Trail Blazers two days after saying he was going to have thumb surgery and had 26 points and nine rebounds in a Portland's 103-96 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Damian Lillard added 20 points and seven assists as the Blazers snapped two-game losing streak.

Tied at 79 midway through the fourth quarter, Wesley Matthews made two 3-pointers that gave Portland an 87-85 with 3:28 left. Lillard's 3 extended the lead 92-85.

Nene's layup closed the Wizards to 94-91 but he missed a free throw then fouled Meyers Leonard on a 3-point attempt on the other end. Leonard made all three free throws to put Portland up 97-91 with 1:07 left and Washington couldn't catch up.

John Wall, this week was named an Eastern Conference starter for the All-Star game, led the Wizards with 25 points and nine assists.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.