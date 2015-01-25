RV fire blocks eastbound Hwy 26 lanes leading to long delays - KPTV - FOX 12

RV fire blocks eastbound Hwy 26 lanes leading to long traffic delays

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

An RV fire blocked traffic and delayed drivers on Highway 26 on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called out to the eastbound lanes near the Oregon Zoo just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire started in the engine compartment of the RV and spread to the roof. A man and his two dogs were inside at the time, but they all managed to escape without any injuries.

All eastbound lanes were shut down while firefighters worked to put out the fire. There were reports of long delays throughout the afternoon.

The RV is considered a total loss, according to Portland firefighters.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.