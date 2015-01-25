Police: Man slams into car, steals it, then crashes in Vancouver

A man rear-ended a car stopped at a stop sign in Vancouver, and then he stole that car, according to police.

It happened at 3:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Northeast 104th Avenue.

Investigators said after the collision, both drivers got out of their cars. However, the man who caused the crash then got into the victim's car and sped away.

Police said no words were exchanged between the two people.

The suspect then crashed into a curb while heading north on Northeast Burton Road from Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard.

The suspect ran off eastbound along Fourth Plain Boulevard. A K-9 team was called out, but due to the heavy foot and vehicle traffic in the area, the suspect got away.

He is described as a white man in his 30s with a thin build, brown hair and "scraggly" beard.

Vancouver police said the first car the suspect was driving during the initial collision was stolen out of Portland.

Anyone with information about the suspect or this investigation is asked to contact Vancouver police.

