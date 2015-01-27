Vancouver high school teacher arrested on child rape charges

Photo of Stephanie McCrea from Evergreen High School's drama department Instagram account. The post from four months ago says, "Director Stephanie McCrea reading from Night by Elie Wiesel, giving the cast some background information on Nazi Germany."

An Evergreen High School teacher was booked in the Clark County Jail on charges including third-degree child rape and felony sexual misconduct.

Stephanie McCrea, who is the director of the school's drama department, was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Vancouver police said she is scheduled to make her first appearance in court Wednesday morning.

A Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman said the investigation is ongoing and involves an alleged inappropriate relationship. No other details were released by police.

In a letter sent to parents, administrators said McCrea was placed on administrative leave earlier this month when they learned of allegations of unprofessional conduct involving a student.

The district's letter states the alleged victim in this case is a high school student enrolled in the Evergreen School District, and no other students have been identified or come forward with additional details or allegations.

McCrea has been a teacher at Evergreen High School since 2006. The district said she passed all required background checks.

Counselors are available for students who need help dealing with this situation.

McCrea also currently faces charges of misdemeanor sexual misconduct and tampering with a witness.

