Beaverton PD hosts training session about human trafficking

A couple dozen police officers, detectives, and social workers sat down for an all-day lesson in human trafficking Monday, hosted by the Beaverton Police Department, and its resident expert on the issue, Detective Chad Opitz.

“I think the public would be appalled if they sat and looked at all the possible victims and possible cases there are,” said Opitz.

Opitz hosted a morning session that focused on identifying those victims by monitoring a variety of web sites, like BackPage.com.

Those sites offer a veritable menu of women available for escort “services,” which Opitz said are simply thinly veiled offers of sex for money.

The websites are the focus of his current investigations, which revolve primarily around underage victims of sex trafficking.

“You can make anything up. You can make yourself as old as you want to be and use any photos you want to do,” said Opitz.

Opitz was intimately involved in the high-profile 2013 case against two employees of STARS Cabaret, a Beaverton strip club, that ended with three arrests.

The people charged in the case are accused of pimping out two 13-year-old girls.

Opitz said he hopes Monday's work session helps other officers spot underage victims online, leading to more arrests of the people that put them in harm's way.

