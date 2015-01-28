Portland not chosen for Google Fiber high-speed Internet (yet)

Google announced four new metro areas will be getting its super-fast fiber Internet service and Portland isn't one of them, but the Rose City isn't out of the running just yet.

For the latest round of expansion, Google chose Atlanta; Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, NC; and Nashville.

Google Fiber's website still lists Portland as a "potential" city, along with Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonio and San Jose. It expects to have updates on those cities sometime later this year.

Portland city leaders are committed to working with the tech giant to bring the service, which offers speeds 100 times faster than traditional broadband, to the metro area.

Last June, Portland commissioners voted unanimously to approve a Google Fiber franchise agreement, and mayor Charlie Hales even spoke about it in his 'State of the City' address, saying "We will make this happen."

