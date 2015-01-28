Court docs: Drama teacher accused of rape coached teen on what to tell police

An Evergreen High School teacher facing charges including child rape coached the 15-year-old victim on what to say if law enforcement ever got involved, according to court documents.

Stephanie McCrea, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. She made her first court appearance Wednesday.

According to court documents, the victim in this case told detectives that he had been having a sexual relationship with McCrea since December 2014.

McCrea is the director of the drama department at Evergreen High School.

The boy told investigators that they would meet in her office to kiss four to five times a week, according to a probable cause affidavit.

That affidavit states that the boy also described instances of sexual contact in McCrea's office prior to winter vacation.

PHOTOS: Teacher charged with rape of student appears in court

The teen said he had sexual intercourse with McCrea on two occasions, court documents state. The first time was over winter vacation when McCrea picked him up from his home and took him back to her house to exchange Christmas gifts, according to court documents.

The second and last time, according to the arresting officer's declaration of probable cause, was on the first day of classes following the holidays in McCrea's office after school.

The boy told police, "McCrea checked her phone and commented she did not want to be late picking up her child from soccer," the affidavit states.

According to court documents, McCrea has a 9-year-old son and is separated from her husband.

The Evergreen School District placed McCrea on administrative leave when the allegations first surfaced. In court Wednesday, attorneys said McCrea continued talking to the victim while she was on leave.

They said she created fake Facebook accounts to continue communicating with the boy.

Court documents state McCrea also rehearsed what to say with the teen if they were ever interviewed by law enforcement, including practicing questions he could potentially be asked.

"She would correct and critique his responses," court documents state.

The boy told investigators he and McCrea had planned to continue their relationship and not make it public until he turned 18 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit.

McCrea posted bail and was released from jail Wednesday evening. She did not comment after her release.

As part of her release conditions, she is to have no contact with minors, except her own child, court documents state. She can pick up and drop her child off at school, but she may not get out of the vehicle.

McCrea is also not allowed to use the Internet or electronic media.

She is due back in court Feb. 11.

