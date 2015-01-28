Former OSU student investigated for filming adult video in campus library

A former Oregon State University student is under investigation for filming an adult video on a webcam inside the main campus library in Corvallis.

A spokesperson for OSU told Fox 12 the university only learned about the video Tuesday, but believes it was recorded sometime in the fall.

"It's all over Yik Yak, which is something you can post anonymously and up-vote or down-vote, and we have a Facebook page called ‘Things Overheard At OSU' and there have been a few posts about it on there as well," said OSU senior Kara Beu. "I just woke up and it was like hashtag library girl."

Fox 12 isn't identifying "library girl" – but police have.

She's a 19-year-old former student at Oregon State.

Her 20-minute video has been seen by thousands of people online. In it, she exposes and touches herself while looking over her shoulder to see if anyone is nearby. While several people do walk past her inside the Valley Library, they don't seem to notice a thing.

"This is not Oregon State University. This type of behavior is not what we stand for, it's not what we condone and frankly, it's not what people do in normal circumstances," said Steve Clark, vice president of university relations.

Clark says as soon as the university learned about the video, it took action. Campus police launched an investigation, tracked down the former student involved and cited her with a misdemeanor charge of public indecency.

She hasn't yet made her first appearance in court.

"I don't think she should have been charged, honestly," said OSU student Charlie Graham. "It's college, and people are pretty promiscuous as it is."

Security officers do monitor the library and campus police occasionally do patrols there, but obviously the six-story, 340,000-square-foot building can't be monitored all the time.

Clark says campus safety is absolutely the top priority, and anyone who believes their safety is being threatened should call police.

"It's kind of embarrassing, honestly, that it happened at my college," said Tim Smart, a freshman at OSU. "It's not cool, and it gives us a bad reputation."