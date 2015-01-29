Critically injured dog put in box and dumped in Clackamas Co. field

The Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office released a photo of the dog while it was still alive being examined at the veterinarian's office. (Photo: Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office)

Someone dumped a cardboard box containing a critically injured dog in a rural Clackamas County field and then drove off.

Deputies were called out to the 23000 block of Southeast Borges Road in Damascus at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A homeowner reported seeing two people in an older U-Haul box truck, painted white, pull into their long gravel driveway and remove something from the back of the truck.

The truck then drove away westbound on Borges Road.

The homeowners walked out to the field and found an injured dog in the cardboard box, which was also filled with foam packing material.

Deputies said the dog was a male Rottweiler, likely between 1 and 2 years old. The pup had suffered a broken jaw and broken left front leg.

The box was left in a field and may not have been noticed if the homeowners hadn't seen the truck pull into their driveway, according to investigators.

The dog was taken to the VCA Animal Hospital on Southeast 82nd Drive in Clackamas. The veterinarian examined the dog and determined its injuries were consistent with being hit by a car three to five days earlier.

Due to the extent of its injuries and the delay in receiving treatment, the dog had to be euthanized.

Deputies released photos of the dog when it was found in the box, as well as it when was receiving treatment at the veterinarian's office.

Investigators would like to interview the people in the white U-Haul truck to learn more about what led to the Rottweiler's injuries and eventual death.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at http://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp. Reference case #15-2547.

