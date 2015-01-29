Discrimination complaints at Daimler Portland plant settled for $2.4M

Daimler Trucks North America has settled discrimination complaints filed by six workers at its Portland plant by agreeing to pay $2.4 million.

The complaints against the subsidiary of German automotive giant Daimler AG included an allegation that an employee threatened a black worker with a noose and said he'd drag the man behind a truck.

The complaints also alleged minority employees, "including but not limited to black, African American, Egyptian and Vietnamese," were subjected to threats and sabotage in the workplace.

Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian announced the settlement on Thursday. The complaints had been filed with his office last year.

Avakian said the $2.4 million includes attorney fees for the six workers and a fund to deal with future complaints.

Five additional complainants have withdrawn their complaints against Daimler and stated their intention to go to civil court.

Daimler said in a statement it had cooperated with Avakian's investigation and is committed to diversity.

A company statement during the investigation last year said there is a zero-tolerance policy related to discrimination at Daimler, and anti-discrimination training is a part of the curriculum that is required for all employees.

Daimler Trucks North America employs more than 20,000 employees in North America.

