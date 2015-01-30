Nevada telemarketers help save Oregon woman who was under attack

The Linn County Sheriffs Office credits a telemarketing team in Nevada with helping save a woman's life in Lebanon.

Mario Gonzales, owner and CEO of Americare Health Products in Las Vegas called police Wednesday afternoon after a sales associate heard a woman being beaten and screaming for her life over the phone.

Gonzales told dispatchers he could hear the woman yelling "please don't kill me and please stop."

"You could actually hear the blows, as if he were hitting a punching bag," supervisor Tina Garcia told Las Vegas CBS affiliate KLAS.

When Linn County deputies responded to the home on Eastway Street, they heard a woman calling for help inside and a man saying to be quiet. When they entered, they saw 33 year old Walter Ruck holding the woman but then he let go. She ran out crying and gasping for air.

Deputies later learned Ruck had tried to smother the woman with blankets and pillows and also grabbed a gun and shoved the barrel near his face and told her to pull the trigger. The victim feared Ruck wanted her to kill her and then himself.

Ruck was arrested and taken to the Linn County Jail on charges of 4th degree assault, menacing and strangulation. Deputies say Gonzales likely saved the woman's life.

The woman told deputies that her cell phone was in her back pocket and she had no idea the telemarketer could hear what was going on and had called for help.

The charges against Ruck were dismissed in June 2016. Court documents show the state was unable to locate and subpoena the person named as the victim. The dismissal was without prejudice, meaning charges could be re-filed at a later date.

