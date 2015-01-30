Snubbed again: Still no all-star game for Damian Lillard

EAST

LeBron James (Cleveland)



Pau Gasol (Chicago)



Carmelo Anthony (New York)



John Wall (Washington)



Kyle Lowry (Toronto)



Jeff Teague (Atlanta)



Paul Millsap (Atlanta)



Al Horford (Atlanta)



Chris Bosh (Miami)



Dwyane Wade (Miami)



Kyrie Irving (Cleveland)



Jimmy Butler (Chicago)





WEST:

Stephen Curry (Golden State)





DeMarcus Cousins (Sacramento)



Anthony Davis (New Orleans)



Blake Griffin (Clippers)



Marc Gasol (Memphis)



James Harden (Houston)



Klay Thompson (Golden State)



Tim Duncan (San Antonio)



Chris Paul (Clippers)



LaMarcus Aldridge (Blazers)





Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City)



Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City)

The late-game heroics, the career-high 21.8 points per game and the 32-14 record weren't enough for Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard.He was snubbed again Friday for the NBA All-Star game, this time by Commissioner Adam Silver, who hand-picked DeMarcus Cousins to replace the injured Kobe Bryant on the Western Conference team. It will be Cousins' first all-star game.The NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 15, at Madison Square Garden. The full rosters are below.