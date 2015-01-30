Hawks keep streak alive, top Trail Blazers 105-99

The Atlanta Hawks overcame 37 points by Portland's LaMarcus Aldridge to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 18 games by beating the Trail Blazers 105-99 on Friday night.

Portland, which has lost four of five, led after each of the first three quarters but couldn't stretch the advantage to more than six points.

Following four ties in the final period, 3-pointers by Mike Scott and Paul Millsap gave Atlanta its biggest lead at 97-91. Portland came no closer than four points the remainder of the game.

The Hawks have not lost in 2015. The winning streak began after a loss to Milwaukee on Dec. 26.

Millsap scored 21 points to lead six Atlanta scorers in double figures. Al Horford had 17 points and Kyle Korver 16. Atlanta outscored Portland 36-25 in the final period.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.