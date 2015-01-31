Bucks beat struggling Trail Blazers 95-88

Jared Dudley scored 18 points and O.J. Mayo had 17 off the bench to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the struggling Portland Trail Blazers 95-88 on Saturday night.John Henson added 14 for the Bucks, who had won consecutive road games at Miami and Orlando. The Bucks had a pretty big week off the court, too, as Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker announced a funding plan that could represent a major step toward building a new arena in Milwaukee.Damian Lillard and Wesley Matthews scored 19 points apiece for Portland. LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers, who have lost three straight and eight of 10.

