SUPER BOWL XLIX: Patriots defeat Seahawks 28-24 after frantic finish

After a frantic finish that included an incredible catch, a heart-breaking interception and an ugly brawl, the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Seahawks, looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, took a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter over the New England Patriots.

The Patriots cut into that lead with about 8 minutes remaining in the game on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Danny Amendola, making it 24-21.

Then, with just 2 minutes remaining, Brady hit Julian Edelman for another touchdown to reclaim the lead, 28-24.

The Seahawks drove all the way down to the end zone after an incredible catch by Jermaine Kearse from his back, but Russell Wilson was intercepted at the goal line with less than 30 seconds to go and New England hung on to win 28-24.

The final seconds were marred by a brawl between the two teams that led to the ejection of Bruce Irwin for the Seahawks.

The Seahawks got on the board first in the second half with a 27-yard field goal by Steven Hauschka, giving Seattle at 17-14 lead. The opening drive of the second half was highlighted by a 45-yard pass from Wilson to Chris Matthews, giving Matthews 100 receiving yards for the game.

After Tom Brady was intercepted on the subsequent drive, Seattle drove 50 yards and scored again on a touchdown pass from Wilson to Doug Baldwin to make it 24-14. That remained the score after three quarters.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Patriots got on the scoreboard first in the second quarter. Brady threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Brandon LaFell to give New England a 7-0 lead over Seattle.

The Seahawks struck back with 4:51 left in the second quarter on a three-yard Marshawn Lynch touchdown run to tie the score 7-7. A 44-yard pass from Wilson to Matthews led to the score.

Just 30 seconds before halftime, Brady threw his second touchdown pass of the game, hitting Rob Gronkowski on a 22-yard score.

However, Seattle quickly drove down the field and answered with another touchdown pass from Wilson to Matthews as the half came to an end and the score tied at 14.

The Patriots received the ball to start Super Bowl XLIX, but the Seahawks forced them to punt on the game's first possession. The Patriots defense then stopped the Seahawks and Seattle was forced to punt the ball back on a three-and-out.

The Patriots then controlled the ball on a long drive that ended when Tom Brady was picked off in the end zone by Jeremy Lane just before the end of the first quarter.

