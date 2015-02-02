Police: Hit-and-run driver who damaged church turns himself in

A man who drove off a Corvallis road for 140 feet, sheared off two trees and then hit a fence surrounding a church playground said he swerved to avoid a deer, according to police.

Corvallis police said the crash happened Saturday night at the Unitarian Universalist Church. On Sunday, investigators surveyed the damage.

The driver left deep ruts in the mud and grass, and tore down a number of 4-by-4 fence posts. The tracks in the mud then left the playground and went back onto Northwest Circle Boulevard.

The vehicle's license plate was found at the scene. Later that day, police located the suspect vehicle.

The car was covered in mud with extensive damage, including several pieces of the wooden fence embedded in the body of the vehicle.

The driver was not found.

On Monday, police said the driver turned himself in. He was identified as 20-year-old Zarin Soloman Lucero of Corvallis.

Lucero told officers that he swerved to avoid a deer and left the roadway at 50 mph. He said he fled the scene because he didn't have a driver's license.

He was cited and released on charges of failure to perform the duties of a driver and driving while suspended.

The damage to the church property is estimated to be $2,200.

