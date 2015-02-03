Portland Fire captain sentenced to jail time for third DUII arrest

He's gone from saving lives to serving time. A Portland fire captain is behind bars after pleading guilty to his third DUII arrest.

Capt. Robert Hutchens was allegedly drunk behind the wheel last March when he crossed the center line on Highway 26 near the coast. He hit another car nearly head-on.

"The other car came across the highway, and we rolled and rolled and rolled. We rolled several times," the 911 recordings say. "The windows are all broken out, and the car is a wreck."

The couple on those 911 tapes say the emotional trauma has lasted much longer than any of their injuries. They did not know the other driver was a firefighter.

"He definitely knows the risks and fatality numbers that come with driving under the influence of intoxicants, and this is something that should not happen," Clatsop County Deputy District Attorney David Goldthorp said.

But it has happened three times.

Hutchens' first charge came in 2006, when McMinnville Police arrested him for driving drunk. Then, in 2008, he was arrested again for DUII, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

His latest charges, stemming from the crash in 2014, have now landed him 15 days in jail and 60 under electronic monitoring. Hutchens will also lose his license for a year and a half.

"He'll serve those 15 days minimum behind bars, and hopefully that sends the message to him that this is just not appropriate behavior, especially for someone like him," Goldthorp said.

Portland Fire Chief Erin Janssens issued a statement to Fox 12 following the sentencing.

"I am deeply troubled by Captain Hutchens' action that were contrary to the ethos of Portland Fire & Rescue and put others at risk. Commissioner Saltzman and I will be meeting later this week to review the findings from today's hearing," the statement said.

What that may mean for Hutchens' job, Portland fire officials have not said.

