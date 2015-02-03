Mount Hood pint glass Kickstarter gets $100,000 in 3 days

A handmade pint glass inspired by Mount Hood is generating major buzz while racking up $100,000 in funding in less than three days.

The made-in-Portland pint glass crafted by North Drinkware launched on Kickstarter on Sunday. Reaching its $15,000 funding goal was a walk in the park, or rather, a walk on the Timberline Trail, and now donations continue to pour in for what the creators are calling The Oregon Pint.

What makes the glass unique is its designers used United States Geological Survey data to make a 3D model of Mount Hood that is integrated into the mold. The beer cascades around the mountains as you pour it into the 16-ounce pint glass.

North Drinkware's project timeline says glass production is expected to go into full swing next month, and they're planning more products for the near future.

