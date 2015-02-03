Bank robber armed with gun escapes from U.S. Bank in Salmon Cree - KPTV - FOX 12

Bank robber armed with gun escapes from U.S. Bank in Salmon Creek

Posted: Updated:
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

A bank robber wearing a faded orange hooded parka and camo baseball cap robbed a U.S. Bank branch on Highway 99 in Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon.

Clark County sheriff's deputies are searching for the suspect, who is described as being in his mid 20s, 5'8" tall and with a slender build. His face was concealed with a blue bandanna and dark glasses during the robbery.

At around 3:15 p.m., police said he entered the U.S. Bank at 13001 NE Hwy 99 in Salmon Creek, approached the teller and displayed a gun while demanding cash.

He escaped with undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot. A K-9 search of the area was unsuccessful.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.