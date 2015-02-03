Customers say they're left without meat, money after business closes its doors

A well-known Willamette Valley meat processing shop appears to have shut its doors, leaving many customers out money and meat, but it's unclear if the business is closed for good.

Newberg-Dundee police have received around 10 reports from customers reporting they paid Riteway Meats to process wild game or livestock and now can't reach the owners to get their meat.

After several of his phone calls and emails went unanswered, customer Ted Juarez drove down to the shop in December and found it closed.

He said he paid Riteway Meats to cure 78 pounds of pork in October and was told it would be ready in December.

"It's a theft of the meat. It's not the money in hand. It's the meat. Where is it? It's got to be somewhere," said Juarez. "I imagine there are several customers out there that are having this issue."

The Dundee store's doors were locked on Tuesday. Paper covered the window of one door and, through the window, the shop appeared mostly empty.

In an email to Fox 12, owner Sharon Payne wrote “We have had some recent issues and are currently working to resolve them.”

She declined an interview request on the advice of her attorney.

Another customer has filed a complaint with the state Department of Justice in December, alleging he paid Riteway Meats to process a steer and received spoiled meat in return.

A DOJ spokeswoman said they are working with the customer and the company to reach a resolution.

Newberg-Dundee police are in the early stages of their investigation.

There may be a reasonable explanation, said a police spokesman, but they have not been able to contact the owners.

Police would like to hear from any other customers who have had similar problems.

