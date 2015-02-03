Two people hospitalized after serious crash in Salem - KPTV - FOX 12

Two people hospitalized after serious crash in Salem

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Marion County Fire District One Photo courtesy of Marion County Fire District One
SALEM, OR (KPTV) -  One person had to be rescued after a crash involving a car and SUV in Salem Tuesday night.

Marion County Fire District One says it happened just before seven in the 3700 block of Center Street NE in front of the Red Robin.

When crews arrived, they found one person trapped in a vehicle. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the.  Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A third was treated at the scene.

It's unclear who was at fault in the crash.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.