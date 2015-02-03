Two people hospitalized after serious crash in Salem

One person had to be rescued after a crash involving a car and SUV in Salem Tuesday night.Marion County Fire District One says it happened just before seven in the 3700 block of Center Street NE in front of the Red Robin.When crews arrived, they found one person trapped in a vehicle. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the. Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A third was treated at the scene.It's unclear who was at fault in the crash.