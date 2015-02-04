Taiwanese plane with 53 passengers crashes in Taipei river

A Taiwanese commercial flight with 53 passengers aboard clipped a bridge shortly after takeoff and crashed into a river in Taipei.

Taiwan's Central News Agency said 10 people are awaiting rescue after the incident. It did not immediately clarify whether the remaining passengers had already been rescued. Taiwanese media posted pictures of the plane in the water about 100 meters (yards) from the shore of Keelung River.

CNA said the flight from Taipei to the outlying island of Kinmen lost contact with flight controllers at about 10:55 a.m. and the fuselage landed in the Keelung River near the city's downtown Sungshan airport.

The plane was identified as a French-made twin-engine turboprop ATR 72 with a two-pilot air crew.

