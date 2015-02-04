Bill would end daylight saving time in Washington

By DERRICK NUNNALLY

Associated Press

OLYMPIA, WA (AP) - Some lawmakers want to end the annual shift to daylight saving time and put Washington on standard time year around.

State Rep. Elizabeth Scott of Monroe told a House committee Tuesday morning that the biannual time switches are not only inconvenient but lead to health problems and accidents due to lost sleep. Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states that disregard daylight saving time. Pending legislation in 10 states would end springing forward and falling back.

Currently, Washington shifts to daylight saving time from the second Sunday in March through the first Sunday in November to extend daylight in the evenings. The rest of the year Washington is on standard time in the Pacific zone.

