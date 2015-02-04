Fourth person attacked by owl in Salem park

Aggressive owls are on the attack in a Salem park.

Last month, a man was attacked by an owl, and on Monday it happened again.

Brad Hilliard was running through Bush Park around 5:45 a.m. when an owl swooped down and grabbed his hat.

"As I was running along, I felt out of nowhere, this scratch on the back of my head and my hat was pulled right off my head," Hilliard said. "I spun around because I wanted to know what just hit me on the head - what was coming for me. Nothing was there. It was completely gone."

This attack is the fourth owl attack in recent weeks. Signs have been posted in the park warning people the owls can be aggressive because they are nesting in the area right now.

The signs also recommend wearing hard hats.

The mating season for the owls is over in a couple of weeks, so until then people should use extra caution around dusk and dawn.

