Third UO student may have serious blood infection

A third University of Oregon student may have a potentially deadly blood infection.

Health officials in Lane County say the student lived in the same dorm, Earl Hall, as one of the students already confirmed to have the bacterial infection that causes meningitis - meningococcemia.

The Register-Guard reports the disease hasn't been confirmed yet by lab tests in the latest ill student.

The first student diagnosed with the disease last month lived off campus. The second case was confirmed Tuesday. All three are women.

The university sent a text message to 1,200 students on Tuesday advising them they may have been exposed in classes and could receive antibiotics.

