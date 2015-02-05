Beaverton chemistry lab evacuated, students evaluated for toxic - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton chemistry lab evacuated, students evaluated for toxic gas exposure

Beaverton High School, file image Beaverton High School, file image
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

The Beaverton High School chemistry lab was evacuated and multiple students were being evaluated for possible exposure to toxic gas.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:40 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters said students conducting a chemistry experiment mixed chemical that shouldn't be mixed.

The resulting gas was inhaled by about a half-dozen students. They were being evaluated by medical personnel, but their conditions were not immediately known.

The lab was evacuated while hazmat crews assessed the gas levels inside the room.

The rest of the school remained in session without disruption.

