Man killed in Beaverton after being hit by vehicle

Man killed in Beaverton after being hit by vehicle

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -  Beaverton Police say a man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Southwest Allen just before 7 Thursday Night.

Police say it appears  the man wearing dark clothing was running across Allen  when he was struck.

The driver stayed at the scene and police say it does not appear any crimes were committed.

Traffic is closed in both directions on Allen between Lombard and Hall and will be for several hours.

