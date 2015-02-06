The best tweets and Instagram pics from the Portland Auto Show - KPTV - FOX 12

#PortlandAutoShow

The best tweets and Instagram pics from the Portland Auto Show

Posted: Updated:
The Portland Auto Show runs through Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center.

Tag #PortlandAutoShow and your pic may be featured at the show!

For more information, visit http://www.portlandautoshow.com/show-information/


Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.