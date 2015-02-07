Democrats leave Kitzhaber isolated in growing controversy

Facing the biggest crisis of his decades-long political career, Gov. John Kitzhaber finds himself increasingly isolated.

Few of Kitzhaber's fellow Democrats are sticking up for him as he confronts a barrage of criticism, calls for his resignation and, potentially, a recall petition.

After simmering for months, influence-peddling allegations boiled over on Kitzhaber last week, when an Oregonian editorial calling for his resignation shined a national spotlight on the controversy. On Friday, another newspaper, the Yamhill Valley News-Register in McMinnville, followed suit, saying Kitzhaber has "ardently resisted coming straight."

Democratic officials have largely avoided sticking up for Kitzhaber, saying they're focused on other issues.

