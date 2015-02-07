Nowitzki caps rally, Mavs storm past Blazers in OT, 111-101

Dirk Nowitzki capped a late rally with a 3-pointer that forced overtime and finished with 25 points, Chandler Parsons scored 10 of his 20 in the extra period and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 111-101 Saturday night.

The Blazers lost their seventh straight road game by blowing an 11-point lead in the last 2 minutes of regulation. Nowitzki's high-arching swish from the top of the key with 20 seconds left finished a 7-0 run for a 96-all tie.

The Mavericks scored the first nine points of overtime as part of a 22-2 run. Parsons started overtime with two free throws and pumped his fist after a fadeaway jumper that put Dallas ahead by 10.

Damian Lillard scored 26 and LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 for the Blazers.

