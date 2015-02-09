QB Vernon Adams says he's leaving Eastern Washington, heading to Oregon

Vernon Adams Jr., a quarterback at Eastern Washington University who threw 110 touchdown passes in three seasons for the Eagles, announced on Instagram he's transferring to University of Oregon.

Adams said late last month that he had received a scholarship offer from the Ducks. He followed that up with a visit to Eugene, and reportedly also received interest from UCLA and Texas.

Adams will be a senior next season, and he owns virtually every major passing record at Eastern Washington, which is a perennial FCS power.

Because Adams is moving from the FCS level to the FBS level of college football, he won't have to sit out a season and is eligible to play immediately, according to CBS Sports.

"Oregon it is! First off, I want to thank God for this amazing opportunity. I want to thank all of Eagle Nation for all the love and support," Adams wrote on Instagram. "Want to thank every single one of my teammates for pushing me to be a better man/athlete everyday these past 4 years."

Oregon opens the season Sept. 5 against Eastern Washington.

